BRIEF-EXOR says no reasons for further actions on Iveco after spin-off
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:08 IST
EXOR managing director Suzanne Heywood: * IVECO WELL POSITIONED TO CONTINUE MAKING PARTNERSHIPS
* WE DON'T SEE ANY REASONS TO TAKE FURTHER ACTIONS ON IVECO AFTER SPIN-OFF FROM CNH INDUSTRIAL * IF WE RECEIVE APPROACHES FOR IVECO THE BOARD WILL LOOK AT IT Further company coverage:
