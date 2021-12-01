Left Menu

U.S. congratulates Xiomara Castro on election victory in Honduras

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 07:11 IST
The United States congratulates Xiomara Castro on her victory in the presidential election in Honduras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday. "We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras," he said.

"We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

