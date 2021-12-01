U.S. congratulates Xiomara Castro on election victory in Honduras

The United States congratulates Xiomara Castro on her victory in the presidential election in Honduras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday. "We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras," he said.

"We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process," Blinken said.

