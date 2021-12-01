U.S. congratulates Xiomara Castro on election victory in Honduras
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 07:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States congratulates Xiomara Castro on her victory in the presidential election in Honduras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday. "We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras," he said.
"We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process," Blinken said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- The United States
- Hondurans
- State
- Blinken
- Xiomara Castro
- Honduras
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi warns Biden on Taiwan in 'frank' meeting -state media
Moving Solutions Expanded its Legs to 28 States and More Than 2500 Cities
CBI searches in 14 states in connection with child sexual abuse case
CBI searches at 76 locations in 14 states in connection with 23 FIRs related to circulation of child sexual abuse material on internet.
Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jets - statement