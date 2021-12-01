Left Menu

Army's Northern Command awaiting critical medical appointment for six months now

New Delhi (India), December 1 (ANI) Amid an ongoing pandemic and military standoff on borders, the Indian Army's Northern Command, which looks after the highly sensitive borders with Pakistan and China, has been without the head for its medical branch for over six months now.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:49 IST
Army's Northern Command awaiting critical medical appointment for six months now
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), December 1 (ANI) Amid an ongoing pandemic and military standoff on borders, the Indian Army's Northern Command, which looks after the highly sensitive borders with Pakistan and China, has been without the head for its medical branch for over six months now. The Major General (Medical) of any Army Command is a crucial appointment as he is in charge of coordinating all medical requirements for personnel and dealing with medical emergencies like the evacuation of soldiers from the far-flung areas.

"The post of the Major General Medical has been lying vacant for the last six months now. An officer was posted here last month but his joining has also been delayed for two months now due to last-minute changes," sources in the northern command said. Sources said the Army has been sending proposals for posting of officers for the appointment but it is yet to be done.

The sources said the Command hospital in Udhampur has also been headless for the last two months now as the commandant moved from there to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital. The management of the medical branch of the armed forces is managed by the Adjutant General's branch of the Indian Army but it is under the overall control of the Defence Ministry.

The medical branch of armed forces is headed by the Director-General Armed Forces Medical Services who is the senior-most medical officers of military doctors. The Armed Forces Medical Services is one of the few military organisations which has not yet been put under the direct control of the Department of Military Affairs headed by the Chief of Defence Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021