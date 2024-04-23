Russia prepares 'unpleasant surprises' for summer offensive, Ukrainian commander says

Russian troops are preparing "unpleasant surprises" for an offensive in Ukraine this summer, and will try to attack in unexpected places, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard said.

"We are getting ready. Yes, the enemy will make unpleasant surprises for us. It will operate in areas where we do not expect (them to). But it will not achieve its goal," Oleksandr Pivnenko told Ukrainian Liga.net news outlet.

