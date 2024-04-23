Left Menu

Russia prepares 'unpleasant surprises' for summer offensive, Ukrainian commander says

Russian troops are preparing "unpleasant surprises" for an offensive in Ukraine this summer, and will try to attack in unexpected places, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard said. "We are getting ready. It will operate in areas where we do not expect (them to). But it will not achieve its goal," Oleksandr Pivnenko told Ukrainian Liga.net news outlet.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 17:38 IST
Russia prepares 'unpleasant surprises' for summer offensive, Ukrainian commander says

Russian troops are preparing "unpleasant surprises" for an offensive in Ukraine this summer, and will try to attack in unexpected places, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard said.

"We are getting ready. Yes, the enemy will make unpleasant surprises for us. It will operate in areas where we do not expect (them to). But it will not achieve its goal," Oleksandr Pivnenko told Ukrainian Liga.net news outlet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024