Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar on various issues
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by Opposition parties on various issues.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by Opposition parties on various issues. Members of Parliament from Congress, DMK, AAP, Left, and Trinamool Congress suddenly stood on their seat while TRS members came into the well when Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adopted the motion moved by the government seeking direction from the chair for selection of a member of the Upper House to be a member of the court of the University of Allahabad.
TRS came into the well sloganeering and showing placard raising its demand on national policy on food procurement. Stopping members, Naidu said: "You don't want House to run...There are various important issues in Zero Hour but you don't want to function the House..."
As the Opposition continued their protest, Naidu announced to adjourn the House till 12 noon. Earlier, papers were laid on the table and 10 reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were tabled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Left
- Venkaiah Naidu
- The Rajya Sabha
- Upper House
- House
- Congress
- Naidu
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Vigilante or civic-minded teen: Jury in Rittenhouse trial hears final arguments
U.S. judge to hear House bid to get Trump tax returns
FACTBOX-How much prison time could shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Cops look for 5 suspects spotted near house where two maids were killed in Delhi
Jury begins deliberating in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial