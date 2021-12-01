Left Menu

Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus by Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Wednesday as the Opposition continued ruckus over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:21 IST
Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus by Opposition MPs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Wednesday as the Opposition continued ruckus over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House. Before the House was adjourned, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat moved Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in the Upper House.

Earlier, the upper house was adjourned till 3 pm. As the house assembled after the first adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge requested the chair to seek attention over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Seeking permission to the Chair to speak only for three minutes, Kharge said: "On behalf of opposition parties, I will seek the attention of the House over suspension of 12 members." Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected his plea, saying "he cannot allow speaking on the matter as the issue has already been discussed in a meeting yesterday and decision has been taken".

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021