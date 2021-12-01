Left Menu

Delhi recorded 16.8-per cent decline in incidents of crime in 2020, compared to 2019: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:49 IST
Delhi recorded 16.8-per cent decline in incidents of crime in 2020, compared to 2019: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a 16.8-per cent dip in incidents of crime in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the NCRB, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by the states and Union territories, which is published as ''Crime in India''.

The published reports are available till 2020, he added.

''As per the published reports, there is a decline of 16.8 per cent in the total IPC crimes registered in NCT of Delhi during the year 2020 as compared to the year 2019,'' Rai said.

He said the Delhi Police has taken several concrete measures to curb incidents of crime such as dynamic identification of crime-prone areas and deployment of police resources, including pickets, foot-patrolling, PCR vans and emergency response vehicles (ERVs), to enhance visibility.

The steps taken also include the identification, surveillance and arrest of active criminals, integrated patrolling by the local police, the PCR staff and the traffic police, and community-policing programmes, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021