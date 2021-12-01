Left Menu

Vice Admiral Dasgupta assumes charge as FOC-in-C of Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Hampiholi was the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Kannur, Kerala prior to taking over the charge of Kochi headquartered command of the Navy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:02 IST
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Wednesday assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in navigation. He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat. Vice Admiral Dasgupta succeeded Vice Admiral AB Singh who has been made the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Mumbai headquartered Western Naval Command.

New Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi has taken over the reins of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) as its Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

He succeeded Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla who retired on Tuesday after close to four decades of service.

