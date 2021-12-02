Udaipur family protests at Russian embassy for return of dead man's body

The family members of an Udaipur man who was found dead in Russia this year in July, on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Delhi demanding the return of his dead body. The protest here was held in view of the Russian President’s visit to the national capital on December 6.

Speaking to PTI over phone from Delhi, the family members said if their demand is not met they will protest again on December 6. The wife and two teenage children of the man also threatened of “self immolation”. Hitendra Garassia (46), a resident of Godwa village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, had gone to Russia in April for a work opportunity there. He was reportedly found dead in July by the Russian authorities there, and his family was informed about the incident on September 17. The family since has been demanding return of Garassia’s dead body for cremation in India. According to the family, the Russian agency has refused to send the body to India and has asked the family to come to Russia and perform a burial there and not a cremation. Garassia is survived by his wife Asha Devi, daughter Urvashi (19) and son Piyush (17).

“I plead president Putin with folding hands to return my father's body,” Urvashi told PTI on phone. “If not heard and body is not returned, we will have to protest during President Putin's visit to New Delhi on December 6 and we will even go for self immolation,” she said.

