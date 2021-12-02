Left Menu

Delhi HC stays notice of appearance against Indiamart Intermesh Ltd director in connection with abduction case

Delhi High Court has granted a stay to notice of appearance against Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, founder, and Managing Director of listed company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd in connection with a case of abduction, hurt and grievous hurt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:54 IST
Delhi HC stays notice of appearance against Indiamart Intermesh Ltd director in connection with abduction case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court has granted a stay to notice of appearance against Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, founder, and Managing Director of listed company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd in connection with a case of abduction, hurt and grievous hurt. The application was listed in Delhi High Court before the bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar. After hearing the submissions made by the senior counsel, Justice Bhatnagar issue directions that the impugned notice be kept in abeyance.

Dinesh Chandra Agarwal was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co. and his team comprising of Karan Seth and Aashneet Singh Anand. The team had briefed Sidharth Luthra, Senior Advocate to appear on behalf of Dinesh Chandra Agarwal. Agarwal had been summoned to Jharkhand by the Police as an accused with reference to a case of abduction, hurt and grievous hurt.

He had challenged it before Delhi High Court and sought quashing of the said notice under Section 41A CRPC along with an interim stay on the operation of the said notice. Agarwal said that he had no relation and had merely been summoned due to his designation as Managing Director of the Company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021