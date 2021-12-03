New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday
New U.S. rules requiring international air travelers to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), sources briefed on the matter said.
Under current rules, vaccinated international air travelers can present a negative test result obtained within three days from their point of departure.
Unvaccinated travelers currently must get a negative COVID-19 test within one day of departure.
