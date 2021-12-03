Left Menu

Fire at factory in Bawana industrial area., no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:49 IST
Fire at factory in Bawana industrial area., no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in northwest Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Friday, officials said. The blaze was brought under control at 4.25 am, they said, adding that no injury was reported.

According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 12.56 am and 12 to 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

