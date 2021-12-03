Fire at factory in Bawana industrial area., no casualty

A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in northwest Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Friday, officials said. The blaze was brought under control at 4.25 am, they said, adding that no injury was reported.

According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 12.56 am and 12 to 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

