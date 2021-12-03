Left Menu

Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife by slitting her throat after he suspected her of having an affair with a co-worker at a factory in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night on the premises of the factory located in Budhana police station area, they said.

The accused man and his wife worked at the same tiles factory and lived on its premises, said Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar. The accused had suspicion that her wife was having an affair with another factory worker, he said.

The man confronted his wife on Thursday, attacked her and slit her throat, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused husband, he said, adding the sharp-edged weapon used in the murder has also been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

