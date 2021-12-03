Left Menu

India vs NZ 2nd Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:44 IST
India vs NZ 2nd Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal batting 120 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel 18 Wriddhiman Saha batting 25 Extras: (b-9, lb-5) 14 Total: 221/4 in 70 overs Fall of wickets: 80-1, 80-2, 80-3, 160-4 Bowling: Tim Southee 15-5-29-0, Kyle Jamieson 9-2-30-0, Ajaz Patel 29-10-73-4, William Somerville 8-0-46-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021