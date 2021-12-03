India vs NZ 2nd Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal batting 120 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel 18 Wriddhiman Saha batting 25 Extras: (b-9, lb-5) 14 Total: 221/4 in 70 overs Fall of wickets: 80-1, 80-2, 80-3, 160-4 Bowling: Tim Southee 15-5-29-0, Kyle Jamieson 9-2-30-0, Ajaz Patel 29-10-73-4, William Somerville 8-0-46-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0.

