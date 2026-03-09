India-New Zealand Unveil Centenary Sports Cooperation Initiative

In a bid to enhance bilateral sports collaboration, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with New Zealand representatives, highlighting joint training camps, coaching exchanges, and knowledge sharing in sports science. The meeting underscored integrating New Zealand's coach development framework into India's training protocols.

Marking a century of sports diplomacy dating back to 1926, both nations are set to launch the India-New Zealand Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme 2026. The initiative aims to boost collaboration across various sports, encompassing rugby, rowing, and cycling, while focusing on athlete development and sports science.

The partnership includes cultural exchange programs such as the proposed India–New Zealand Sports and Culture Week, signifying a bilateral commitment to sports diplomacy. A Joint Working Group will oversee the initiative, ensuring effective implementation and fostering long-term outcomes for athletes and sports communities in both countries.

