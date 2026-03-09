Left Menu

India-New Zealand Unveil Centenary Sports Cooperation Initiative

India and New Zealand explore collaborative efforts in high-performance sports with a focus on joint training and cultural exchange programs. Discussions emphasize integrating coaching frameworks, commemorating sporting ties, and introducing a Sports and Culture Week to strengthen diplomatic relations through shared sporting traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:56 IST
India-New Zealand Unveil Centenary Sports Cooperation Initiative
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance bilateral sports collaboration, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with New Zealand representatives, highlighting joint training camps, coaching exchanges, and knowledge sharing in sports science. The meeting underscored integrating New Zealand's coach development framework into India's training protocols.

Marking a century of sports diplomacy dating back to 1926, both nations are set to launch the India-New Zealand Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme 2026. The initiative aims to boost collaboration across various sports, encompassing rugby, rowing, and cycling, while focusing on athlete development and sports science.

The partnership includes cultural exchange programs such as the proposed India–New Zealand Sports and Culture Week, signifying a bilateral commitment to sports diplomacy. A Joint Working Group will oversee the initiative, ensuring effective implementation and fostering long-term outcomes for athletes and sports communities in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
2
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
3
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States
4
U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026