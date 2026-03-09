India & New Zealand Herald A New Era of Sports Cooperation

In a landmark meeting on Monday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed a New Zealand sports delegation in New Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in sports. The dialogue centered around expanding the sporting partnership as the nations near the centennial of their sporting ties in 2026.

The meeting, also attended by Chris Bishop, New Zealand's Associate Minister of Sport and Recreation, highlighted the potential for sports to serve as a cultural bridge. 'Sports can be the linchpin for strengthening the bond between our two peoples,' Mandaviya stated in an X post, emphasizing the importance of expanding these partnerships.

The dialogue progressed with discussions aimed at the India-New Zealand Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme 2026, which seeks to commemorate the host of mutual sporting events that have shaped the nations' relationship. Plans include joint training camps, sports science collaborations, and a proposed 'India-New Zealand Sports and Culture Week' to celebrate shared traditions.