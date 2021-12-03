Left Menu

BSF kicks off rally to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:36 IST
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday kicked off the 1,200-km Kolkata-Guwahati 'Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarsani Yatra' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The mobile exhibition rally comprising six vehicles was flagged off from the border guarding force's South Bengal Frontier headquarters at Rajarhat on the fringes of Kolkata by BSF (ADG) Eastern Command, Y B Khurania, and Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Toufique Hasan.

''The journey through West Bengal and Assam will be completed in 18 days,'' a statement said.

Cultural programmes, photo and firearms exhibitions were held and documentaries and short movies were screened during the day.

''The purpose of the Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarsani Yatra is to make people aware of the Bangladesh's Liberation War and the victory over Pakistan and the incomparable contribution of BSF in it,'' it added.

