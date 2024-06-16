Left Menu

Faith Kipyegon Eyes Double Gold at Paris Olympics

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who recently set the fastest 1500m time ever in Kenya, is aiming for two gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Qualifying for both the 1500m and 5000m events during the Kenyan Trials, she expressed excitement about her upcoming performances in Paris after a strong season's best.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:33 IST
Faith Kipyegon Eyes Double Gold at Paris Olympics
Faith Kipyegon

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon said she is looking forward to a bright summer in Paris, where she will chase two gold medals, after winning the 1500m and 5000m at the Kenyan Olympics Trials in Nairobi. Despite not competing since September's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the 30-year-old secured her ticket in both distances for the Paris Olympics with a season's best performance.

A day after winning the 5000m in 14:46.28, the Rio and Tokyo Games 1500m champion demonstrated her mastery of the distance on Saturday, setting the track ablaze with a record time of 3:53.98, the fastest time ever in the women's 1500m in Kenya. "I am looking forward to a bright summer (at the Games)," Kipyegon, who also holds the world record for 1500m, said after the race.

"It was my plan to see and execute what's possible today. I wanted to run 3:55, but it was surprisingly 3:53. I'm excited to be back on the track and executing this way. "It was my plan to run a faster 1500 than the 5000m yesterday, I am grateful I made both teams and won both races."

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024