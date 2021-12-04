Left Menu

Macron says France working with other Europeans to open mission in Afghanistan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-12-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 12:14 IST
Macron says France working with other Europeans to open mission in Afghanistan
Macron
  Qatar

Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, France's president said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Emmanuel Macron said the move would happen as soon as possible, but that stressed that they would not be recognising the Taliban.

