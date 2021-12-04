Two arrested in Mehrauli for supplying drugs; 56 kg ganja seized

Two men were arrested from south Delhi's Mehrauli for allegedly supplying drugs in the city, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajender Kumar (29), a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh; and Parvinder Singh (30), a resident of Vikaspuri, they said.

Police received information regarding the movement of a car carrying cannabis in Mehrauli. Later, a trap was laid near Mittal Garden where the car was spotted, they said.

The driver was signalled to stop, but on seeing police, he accelerated and tried to flee from the spot. Police intercepted the car and overpowered the occupants, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

On checking the vehicle, 11 packets containing 56.07 kg ganja were seized, police said.

The accused told the police that they purchased the consignment from Vishkakhaptnam in Andhra Pradesh and sold it in Delhi and NCR area, the DCP said.

