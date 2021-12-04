Left Menu

Guv presides over Navy Day fete in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi presided over the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' and Navy Day 2021 celebrations here on Saturday and inspected the ceremonial parade. Governor Ravi also paid homage at the War Memorial here. He inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel from various ships and establishments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, a Defence release here said. The parade was attended by all Commanding Officers of Indian Navy ships and establishments, other serving officers and veterans of naval fraternity in Chennai who interacted with the Governor over high tea on completion of the parade.

Ravi paid homage to the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Victory War Memorial here prior to the parade.

A model of INS Chennai was presented to the Governor to commemorate the occasion by Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM (Vishisht Seva Medal), the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area.

December 4 is celebrated every year as Navy Day. This is in commemoration of the Navy's valorous role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war which immensely contributed to the nation's decisive victory.

December 4, 1971 marked a string of successful offensive operations by Navy against Pakistan. The 1971 war, steered by the three arms of defence forces, eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh. 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' is the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

