Head constable of Armed Reserve Police hurt as gun goes off accidentally

A head constable of the Armed Reserve Police suffered a bullet injury here on Sunday after his gun went off accidentally, officials said.

Y Srinivas Rao, who was on guard duty at the Collectorate EVM godowns, was cleaning his gun when it went off accidentally, they said, adding that the bullet hit him in the chest.

Rao was rushed to the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam and was subsequently shifted to a Vijayawada hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal said, adding that his condition is critical.

The SP has directed the police to lodge a case and inquire into the incident.

