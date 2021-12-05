Left Menu

Head constable of Armed Reserve Police hurt as gun goes off accidentally

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:43 IST
Head constable of Armed Reserve Police hurt as gun goes off accidentally
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable of the Armed Reserve Police suffered a bullet injury here on Sunday after his gun went off accidentally, officials said.

Y Srinivas Rao, who was on guard duty at the Collectorate EVM godowns, was cleaning his gun when it went off accidentally, they said, adding that the bullet hit him in the chest.

Rao was rushed to the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam and was subsequently shifted to a Vijayawada hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal said, adding that his condition is critical.

The SP has directed the police to lodge a case and inquire into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, will be provided to security forces soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, wi...

 India
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021