Cambodian PM says plans to visit Myanmar for talks with military rulers
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday he planned to visit Myanmar for talks with the country's military rulers and to help mend divisions within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Myanmar's standing as a member of the 10-country ASEAN has been thrown into the spotlight by a Feb. 1 coup, but in comments during a ceremony in Prey Veng province Hun Sen said Myanmar was a "family member of ASEAN" and it was time to strengthen the grouping.
