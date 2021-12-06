Left Menu

Man shot dead in Pune; one detained

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Katraj area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Four men came on two motorcycles and one of them opened fire at Sameer Manoor, an official said.

Police suspect the attack could be the fallout of a monetary dispute.

''As per the preliminary investigation, the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money between the deceased and the attackers. We have detained one person and further probe is on,'' said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Meanwhile, another official from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said multiple shots were fired at Manoor. He died on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

