Israeli 'aggression' targets Syria's Latakia port area -state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-12-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 05:49 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria's air defences confronted an Israeli "aggression" targeting Latakia's port area, Syrian state TV reported early on Tuesday.
No immediate information was available on damages or casualties.
