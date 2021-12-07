Left Menu

PM Modi to meet party's district, mandal presidents on Dec 14: Pralhad Joshi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:46 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with district presidents and mandal presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 14 in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday. "The Prime Minister has said that he will call the district presidents and mandal presidents (of the party) for a meeting on December 14 in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh," the union minister told media persons after the BJP Parliamentary meeting held today in New Delhi.

He further said that this came as an immediate reaction after the party's national president gave a call for a meeting with the party's district presidents and mandal presidents to remain connected at the grass-root level. BJP's Parliamentary meeting, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present at the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

