Explosion rocks southern Iraqi city, casualties reported
A large explosion rocked the center of Iraqs southern city of Basra on Monday, with local news reports saying there are multiple casualties.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky.
A large explosion rocked the center of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, with local news reports saying there are multiple casualties.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky. Local reports said it was likely a car bomb. Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017. The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
