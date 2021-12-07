NCPCR writes to Jabalpur DM; seeks FIR against NGO over violations of JJ Act

The NCPCR has written to the Jabalpur district magistrate in Madhya Pradesh over irregularities found during an inspection by it at a foster care home, saying absence of segregation of children according to age has left the facility's younger residents susceptible to abuse.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also said an FIR should be registered against the NGO running the facility and highlighted that several rules of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, had been violated.

There is lack of infrastructure, security and protection for children at the foster care home, Navjeevan, the apex child rights body said in its letter to the district magistrate.

''The team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights under the leadership of Mr Dravidra More, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, found many irregularities in the home during inspection on 18.11.21 in the above home which is run by CNI NGO,” the commission said.

It has sent a detailed report and video evidence to the district magistrate along with the letter.

''Therefore, in view of the seriousness of the matter, take prompt action in the matter and send the inquiry report along with the necessary documents on the following points to the commission within 10 working days. After taking action on the basis of the report, immediately register an FIR,'' the letter from NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo said.

