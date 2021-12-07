World Court also tells Armenia not to racially discriminate against Azeris

World Court judges on Tuesday issued an urgent decision ordering Armenia to prevent racial discrimination against ethnic Azeris on its territory in a case brought by Azerbaijan.

The decision is the second on the same topic on the same day, as earlier the court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, issued an almost identical ruling in a case brough by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

