U.S. sanctions target individuals, entities in Iran, Syria, Uganda -website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States issued fresh sanctions on Tuesday against 15 individuals and four entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.
The sanctions target Iran's counterterrorism special forces as well as Iran's Gholamreza Soleimani of the Basij Resistance Force, among others, the website showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- The United States
- Uganda
- Syria
- U.S. Treasury
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation
UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran
IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation
Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks
Israel says Iran has launched maritime attacks from UAV bases in Chabahar, Qeshm island