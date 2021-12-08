U.S. sanctions target individuals, entities in Iran, Syria, Uganda -website

The United States issued fresh sanctions on Tuesday against 15 individuals and four entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The sanctions target Iran's counterterrorism special forces as well as Iran's Gholamreza Soleimani of the Basij Resistance Force, among others, the website showed.

