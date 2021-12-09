Left Menu

Dalai Lama condoles demise of General Rawat

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:07 IST
Dalai Lama condoles demise of General Rawat
Indian Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat who passed away on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday expressed grief on the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said.

''I pray for the general and his companions and offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of the families of all those who perished in this unfortunate accident,'' the Dalai Lama said.

''I salute General Rawat's long-standing contribution in the service of the nation,'' he added.

