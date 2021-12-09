Left Menu

General Bipin Rawat's demise: Officials secure CDS residence to smoothly handle traffic movement

Security has been intensified outside the residence of India's first Chief of Defence Staff and longest-serving four-star officer General Bipin Rawat, known as the transformer in the Indian military's higher defence organisation.

Security has been intensified outside CDS Bipin Rawat's residence (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified outside the residence of India's first Chief of Defence Staff and longest-serving four-star officer General Bipin Rawat, known as the transformer in the Indian military's higher defence organisation. Located centrally, Rawat's residence is on K Kamraj Marg an arterial road connecting Sena Bhawan.

The security augments here at Rawat's residence consist of Defence security core (DSC), Army police and contingencies of Delhi police and companies of CRPF. The security forces have strategically divided the road into three parts to ensure the uninterrupted movement of vehicles passing through Kamraj Marg.

The first part was done by accommodating a huge media presence on the opposite side of the road followed by properly placed traffic cones to facilitate the divisions. Lastly, a series of barricades have been placed just outside the residence of the CDS where security personnel are allowing visitors only after conducting a basic enquiry to maintain public order.

Army officials and political leaders have been pouring in to meet his family since report of the demise was confirmed on December 8. The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, his SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh were among the 14 people on board the military chopper that crashed on Wednesday afternoon near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were also on-board the crashed chopper.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday.A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands. (ANI)

