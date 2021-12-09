Russia accuses Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards conflict zone - agencies

Russia on Thursday accused the Ukrainian government of moving heavy artillery towards the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine and of pretending to negotiate to resolve tensions there, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

They quoted comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at her weekly briefing, amid western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.

