Russia accuses Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards conflict zone - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Thursday accused the Ukrainian government of moving heavy artillery towards the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine and of pretending to negotiate to resolve tensions there, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.
They quoted comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at her weekly briefing, amid western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Ukraine
- Russian Foreign Ministry
- Maria Zakharova
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wanted to show world what happened in Ukraine in '90s: 'Rhino' filmmaker Oleh Sentsov
Ukraine starts "special operation" near border with Belarus
Ukraine launches 'special operation' on Belarus border, holds Javelin drills
With tensions high, Russia and Ukraine both stage military drills
WRAPUP 1-Russia and Ukraine both step up military alert with combat drills