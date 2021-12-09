Left Menu

Russia accuses Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards conflict zone - agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Thursday accused the Ukrainian government of moving heavy artillery towards the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine and of pretending to negotiate to resolve tensions there, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

They quoted comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at her weekly briefing, amid western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

