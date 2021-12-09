Left Menu

3 held for robbing cab driver in Delhi

Two men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a cab driver and transferring money from his account through digital payment mode, police said on Thursday. During interrogation, Manish said Ravi came up with the plan of robbing a cab driver while the juvenile advised them to transfer the money through online medium, police said.

3 held for robbing cab driver in Delhi
Two men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a cab driver and transferring money from his account through digital payment mode, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Manish (22) and Ravi (32), both residents of Wazirabad, they said. A cab driver reported in his complaint that on Monday at around 7.30 am, three people booked his cab through online mode from Nehru Vihar to Greater Noida, police said. Upon reaching their destination, the passengers through a digital wallet but remained seated inside the car, saying they waiting for their friends. However, after 10 minutes, the passengers asked the driver to drop them back to Nehru Vihar, Timarpur, police said. After reaching Nehru Vihar, the passengers requested him to drop them near their house. As they reached a deserted stretch, one of the passengers pointed a country-made pistol at the driver, snatched his mobile and forcefully transferred Rs 20,700 into a digital mobile wallet, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked more than 100 CCTV cameras. The details of the digital mobile wallets of the complainant and suspects were also analysed, the officer said.

Police also obtained and analysed the details of the available mobile number of one of the suspects. Police identified Manish and nabbed him from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a chase of around 250 kilometers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. On the instance of Manish, a 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended and Ravi was arrested, police said. During interrogation, Manish said Ravi came up with the plan of robbing a cab driver while the juvenile advised them to transfer the money through online medium, police said. The trio confessed to robbing other cab drivers too, police said.

Manish earlier worked in Delhi Civil Defence and has been previously involved in a case of robbery. Ravi was involved in seven cases of robbery and theft, police added.

