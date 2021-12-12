Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh govt committed to welfare of Gujjar community: CM

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh govt committed to welfare of Gujjar community: CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday that his government is committed to the welfare and development of the Gujjar community and has started several schemes for them.

Presiding over the 21st meeting of the Gujjar Kalyan Board here, Thakur said the Animal Husbandry Department must provide latest scientific technology to the Gujjar community members who are mainly associated with animal husbandry and milk production so that the economy can be strengthened.

He directed officials to provide a better breed of cattle to the community so that they could get better income from their livestock. The chief minister urged the community members to pay special attention to the education of their children and directed officials to take immediate steps in this direction.

Thakur said his government is committed to the welfare and development of the community and has started several schemes for their uplift.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021