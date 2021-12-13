Left Menu

Israeli forces on West Bank raid kill Palestinian - hospital

The Islamic Jihad militant group issued a statement mourning the man's death, but did not immediately claim his as a member. Israel's paramilitary border police said undercover forces opened fire at Palestinians who hurled explosive devices at them at close range after they detained a wanted militant in the West Bank city of Nablus and seized an assault rifle in his home.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 13-12-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 05:36 IST
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during a raid on Monday in the occupied West Bank, a local hospital said. The Islamic Jihad militant group issued a statement mourning the man's death, but did not immediately claim his as a member.

Israel's paramilitary border police said undercover forces opened fire at Palestinians who hurled explosive devices at them at close range after they detained a wanted militant in the West Bank city of Nablus and seized an assault rifle in his home. In a statement, the border police said one of the Palestinians who threw the explosives towards the unit was hit by the Israeli gunfire. Officials at a local hospital said he died of his wounds.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territory and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

