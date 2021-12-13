Israeli forces on West Bank raid kill Palestinian - hospital
The Islamic Jihad militant group issued a statement mourning the man's death, but did not immediately claim his as a member. Israel's paramilitary border police said undercover forces opened fire at Palestinians who hurled explosive devices at them at close range after they detained a wanted militant in the West Bank city of Nablus and seized an assault rifle in his home.
Israel's paramilitary border police said undercover forces opened fire at Palestinians who hurled explosive devices at them at close range after they detained a wanted militant in the West Bank city of Nablus and seized an assault rifle in his home. In a statement, the border police said one of the Palestinians who threw the explosives towards the unit was hit by the Israeli gunfire. Officials at a local hospital said he died of his wounds.
Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territory and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.
