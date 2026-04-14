Ceasefire or Trap? Tensions Escalate in the Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, highlighting the fragile state of the current ceasefire. Health officials confirmed the casualties as leaders from Hamas met with mediators to reinforce a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

According to medics, one airstrike struck a group of men outside a school in Deir al-Balah, killing three individuals, while another strike hit a café in Gaza City, leaving one dead and another injured. The Israeli military has not commented on these incidents. At Al-Aqsa Hospital, mourners gathered to pay their respects to the deceased, as family members expressed their anguish over the ongoing violence.

The ceasefire, in effect since last October, has halted full-scale war but left tensions simmering. Negotiations in Cairo with international mediators have focused on the contentious issue of Hamas' disarmament. However, progress has stalled as Hamas insists on Israel's full compliance with the initial ceasefire terms before disarming. The geopolitical situation remains precarious, with both sides prepared for escalation.