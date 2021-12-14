Italian and Ukrainian leaders discuss Eastern Ukraine situation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation in Eastern Ukraine on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Draghi's office said.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massing around 100,000 troops in preparation for a possible military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante)

