Left Menu

U.S. EEOC says COVID can be covered by disability bias law

The law also requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations that would allow workers with disabilities to do their jobs. The EEOC in its guidance said asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 are not disabilities under the ADA because they do not limit workers' bodily functions or life activities, such as walking and lifting, for prolonged periods of time.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 03:50 IST
U.S. EEOC says COVID can be covered by disability bias law

U.S. workers with severe cases of COVID-19 may be covered by a law prohibiting disability discrimination in the workplace, while milder cases would not qualify, according to guidance issued on Tuesday by the agency that enforces the law. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in the guidance https://www.eeoc.gov/wysk/what-you-should-know-about-covid-19-and-ada-rehabilitation-act-and-other-eeo-laws posted on its website said COVID-19 cases that persist for more than a few weeks, and impairments caused by the illness, can be considered "disabilities" under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

But, the agency cautioned that whether the law applies to individual workers must be determined on a case-by-case basis. The ADA protects workers from being fired or facing retaliation because of their disabilities. The law also requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations that would allow workers with disabilities to do their jobs.

The EEOC in its guidance said asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 are not disabilities under the ADA because they do not limit workers' bodily functions or life activities, such as walking and lifting, for prolonged periods of time. But the law does apply to "long COVID," in which symptoms can persist for months after an initial infection, the commission said.

The EEOC also said that employees who seek workplace accommodations can be required to provide documentation to their employers, such as notes from doctors outlining restrictions. The guidance comes as many states and cities are imposing stricter mask-wearing and vaccine mandates amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021