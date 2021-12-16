Elderly man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping girl in Arunachal

A special POCSO court at Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Thursday sentenced a 62-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl in an inebriated condition.

The court of special judge Justice H Kashyap also slapped a fine on Unilye Chakma alias Anil Kumar Chakma.

The court also referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority at Changlang for providing adequate compensation to the survivor under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme.

The incident had taken place on July 25 last year when the girl had gone to a shop to buy some biscuits. Chakma, who was in an inebriated condition, had dragged her into a nearby bamboo grove, and raped her.

A passerby noticed the incident and informed the girl's mother, who lodged an FIR with Diyun police station. Chakma was nabbed and chargesheet filed upon completion of investigation.

