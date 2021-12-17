Four children die in London house fire - police

A fire at a house in London killed four children on Thursday, police said.

The children, all believed to be related, were recovered from the Collingwood Road address in South London after the fire was extinguished and taken to hospital, but died of their injuries, police and fire brigade officials said. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters battled the blaze which broke out in the early evening, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

"This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness," London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The victims have not yet been identified.

