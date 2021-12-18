Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:39 IST
Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old DRDO scientist in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.

The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a senior scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to sources.

He was arrested on Friday.

Kataria had planted the explosive in a tiffin box inside the courtroom as he wanted to kill his neighbour, who is an advocate, police said.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the accused entered the court at 9.33 am on the day of the incident with two bags, one of which he left behind inside the courtroom. He exited the court premises at 10.35 am.

"Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They are neighbours and live in the same building. Prima facie, it seems Kataria had a grudge against the lawyer,'' said a senior police officer.

