Left Menu

Oldest person in China dies at 135

Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren. Komuxerik is known as a longevity town, with many elderly aged above 90. The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60, the report said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 15:48 IST
Oldest person in China dies at 135
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's oldest person, Alimihan Seyiti, has died at the age of 135 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

Hailing from Komuxerik township of Shule County in Kashgar Prefecture, Seyiti was born on June 25, 1886, according to the county's publicity department.

In 2013, she topped the list of China's oldest living persons issued by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, formerly known as the Gerontological Society of China, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

She had a very simple and regular daily life until death on Thursday. She always ate on time and enjoyed basking in the sun in her yard. Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.

Komuxerik is known as a ''longevity town,'' with many elderly aged above 90.

The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021