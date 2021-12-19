Left Menu

Polling begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 07:12 IST
Polling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began at 7 AM on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements.

State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 PM, he said.

Around 23,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said.

More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

