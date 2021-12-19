Left Menu

Eight firearms seized in Odisha, 1 held

A person was arrested from Odishas Angul district after arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said on Sunday. Eight country-made firearms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said. The arrested person, a resident of Sambalpur district, is being interrogated, and a case has been registered against him, the officer said.

A person was arrested from Odisha's Angul district after arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force personnel conducted a search operation at a place near Kerjang village under the Chhendipada Police Station area on Saturday and apprehended the man, a senior officer said. Eight country-made firearms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said. The arrested person, a resident of Sambalpur district, is being interrogated, and a case has been registered against him,'' the officer said. The STF has seized 64 firearms and 98 rounds of live ammunition since 2020, he added.

