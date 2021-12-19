Left Menu

Reversing SUV knocks down man near mall in Nagpur district

A man was seriously injured when he came under the wheels of a reversing car at Saoner in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Immediately after the accident on Saturday, the car sped away in the direction of Nagpur carrying the injured person along, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:41 IST
A man was seriously injured when he came under the wheels of a reversing car at Saoner in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Immediately after the accident on Saturday, the car sped away in the direction of Nagpur carrying the injured person along, a police official said. The CCTV footage near a mall shows a man was slowly reversing the car on the right side, but it suddenly moves fast. Three men sitting on a bench tried to save themselves from the car. While two of them managed to move away in the nick of time, their friend came under its wheels and was dragged for a few metres, the official said. The car driver and the three others are cotton traders from Andhra Pradesh, he said. After managing to stop the vehicle, the driver rushed towards his seriously injured friend and sped up towards Nagpur. The Saoner police have launched a search. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

