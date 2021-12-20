Maoist militia member surrenders in Chhattisgarh

A 36-year-old wanted Naxal surrendered before the police and security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, an officer said.

The ultra is identified as Baman Kawasi (Kartam) alias Chaman Lal. He was active as a militia member of the outlawed CPI-Maoists, said Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava. Kawasi was involved in various crimes including the attempt to murder, arson and other incidents, he said. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head and was mainly active in the Kuakonda area in the Dantewada district, the SP added. ''He turned himself in saying that he was impressed by the rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' . He is disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology,'' the police officer said. Since the launch of the 'Lon Varratu' ('return to your home/village' in Gondi) campaign by the police in June 2020, 460 ultras have quit violence in the Dantewada district.

