BLS International inks contract with Embassy of India in Kuwait

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:50 IST
BLS International on Monday said it has signed a contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport and visa services.

The company will begin operations with three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait, BLS International said in a statement.

BLS International will be providing consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services like form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants and is expected to process about 2,00,000 applications every year, it added.

''We have been a trusted partner for Indian missions for over a decade now in countries like Canada, the UAE, Russia, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Oman, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Norway and Hong Kong. We are honoured and excited to extend this partnership in Kuwait and will continue to deliver seamless services,” BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

