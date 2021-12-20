Left Menu

Punjab: FIR registered in ADGP letter leak case

The letter written by Additional Director General of Police S K Asthana, chief of the bureau of investigation to the then state police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, had surfaced on social media.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:32 IST
The Punjab Police has lodged an FIR in connection with the leak of a letter written by a senior police officer, who had cited some legal hurdles in conducting reinvestigation in some drug cases against a senior Akali leader. After the letter was leaked and surfaced on social media, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 14 had ordered the registration of the case in the matter. The FIR was registered at the state cyber crime bureau in Mohali, said sources. The case was registered against an unknown person under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The letter written by Additional Director General of Police S K Asthana, chief of the bureau of investigation to the then state police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, had surfaced on social media. The letter had come as a major embarrassment for the state government.

ADGP Asthana before proceeding on leave on medical grounds wrote the letter to Sahota on December 11. In the letter, the ADGP had asked, “Can further investigation be ordered in cases where trials have already been concluded?...Would it be legally tenable to act upon the report of the head, STF, when the same lies sealed in custody of the High Court.” “I may place on record my apprehension that further investigation which in reality is in the nature of reinvestigation, shall require appropriate order by a superior court, which in the present case is the high court as the trials were conducted before the special court/CBI court Mohali,” the ADGP had written.

