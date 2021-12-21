Left Menu

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 21-12-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 07:00 IST
No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright
The jury concluded its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Monday in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The jury deliberated for about five hours in the trial of Kim Potter, who is white. Deliberations will resume Tuesday.

Jurors submitted one question about the timing of an interview Potter gave with a psychologist, but the judge didn't answer and told them they had all the evidence they were to consider.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, but prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge argued Monday that Potter made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill.” Potter's attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn't a crime.

